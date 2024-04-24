Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.62. 113,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 335,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
