Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.62. 113,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 335,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 40.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

