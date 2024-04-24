CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

