Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $29,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.93 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.93.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

