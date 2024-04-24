Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,008,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 2,897,714 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

