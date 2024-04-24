Cwm LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

