Cwm LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Azenta by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505,412 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

