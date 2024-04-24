D. Mark Appleby Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tartisan Nickel Corp (CNSX:TN) Stock

Tartisan Nickel Corp (CNSX:TN – Get Free Report) Director D. Mark Appleby acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

D. Mark Appleby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, D. Mark Appleby acquired 47,000 shares of Tartisan Nickel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

Tartisan Nickel Price Performance

About Tartisan Nickel

Tartisan Nickel Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It owns 100% interests in the Kenbridge nickel project located in Ontario, Canada; the Don Pancho polymetallic zinc-lead-silver-manganese project situated in the Province of Huaral, Peru; the Sill Lake silver-lead project located in the Sault Ste.

