Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.13 ($12.90) and traded as high as €15.16 ($16.13). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.16 ($16.13), with a volume of 6,280,184 shares changing hands.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.50 and its 200 day moving average is €12.13.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
