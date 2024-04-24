EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

