Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,937.92 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Trading Down 9.1 %

EXFY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

