Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.67

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.67 and traded as high as $41.23. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 36,480,938 shares changing hands.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 770,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 309.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,579 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
