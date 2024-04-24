Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE FI opened at $155.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

