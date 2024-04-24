FormFactor (FORM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.15-0.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.230 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

