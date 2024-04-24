Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,857,372. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

