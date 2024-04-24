Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.44% of Krystal Biotech worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 3.0 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.75 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

