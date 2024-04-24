Head-To-Head Analysis: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) versus BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 430.98 -$123.46 million ($2.59) -0.86 SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.08 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.02

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -110.65% -75.37% SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BioAtla and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.07%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.