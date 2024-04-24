Incyte Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 585.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 978,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after acquiring an additional 970,668 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

