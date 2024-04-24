iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 485,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 348,879 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

