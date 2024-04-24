iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

