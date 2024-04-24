iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

