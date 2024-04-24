KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 98,560 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

