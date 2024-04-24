Lei Wu Sells 14,177 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,819,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $141,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
