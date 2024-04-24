Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RJF opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.