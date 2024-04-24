Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

