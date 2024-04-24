Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

