Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $140,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in NVR by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,835.11 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,727.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6,955.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.