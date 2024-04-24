Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $160,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

