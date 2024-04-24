Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8 %

ARE opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.