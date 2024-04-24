Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $121,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,580,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,680,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,574.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.