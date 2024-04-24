Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,320,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 872,478 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

