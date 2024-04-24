Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after buying an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after buying an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 513,903 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

ADM stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

