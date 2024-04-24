Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $381,819,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

