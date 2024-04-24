Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $263.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $239.69 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

