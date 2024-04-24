Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,437 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $475,277 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.