Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,084 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 701,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 711,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 239,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

EXAS stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

