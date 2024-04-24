Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 51,653 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,265.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 702,546 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

