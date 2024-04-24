National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NGG opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

