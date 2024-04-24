NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

