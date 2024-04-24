Opera (OPRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Opera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.20 million. Opera had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect Opera to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Opera stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on OPRA

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.