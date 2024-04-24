Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$26.75 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

About Petrus Resources

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

