Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.100-14.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $374.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.27. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

