Procore Technologies (PCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $368,139.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,038,347.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,114. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.