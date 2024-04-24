Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

