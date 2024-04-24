Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
Red Emperor Resources Stock Down 99.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.76.
Red Emperor Resources Company Profile
Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
