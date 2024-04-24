Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

