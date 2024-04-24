Sigma Planning Corp Has $875,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,294 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. CWM LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 90.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

