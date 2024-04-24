Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

OEF stock opened at $239.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.