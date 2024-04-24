Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,152 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

