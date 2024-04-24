Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,469 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.20% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

