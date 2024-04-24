Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

